Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$64,939.84 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04.

TOU opened at C$43.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.