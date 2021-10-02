Insider Buying: U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Purchases 1,713 Shares of Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Ros Kerslake OBE bought 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £108.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.16. U and I Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

