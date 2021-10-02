Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 19 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $63.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. 1,414,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2,528.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.