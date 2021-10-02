Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $729,387.12 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $729,387.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50.

BLFS opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.78, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

