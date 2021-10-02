Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells 58,090 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CF stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,842. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

