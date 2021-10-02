Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $31,615.32 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $221.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.