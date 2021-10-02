Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 42,327 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.