Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 42,327 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $74.82.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
