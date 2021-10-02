Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,174,932.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
