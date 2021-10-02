Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,174,932.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

