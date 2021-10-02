Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells 1,905 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00.

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50.

Shares of TNDM opened at $121.18 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,424.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.