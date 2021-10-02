Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO Sells 7,358 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $154,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $21.00 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

