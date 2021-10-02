Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.40.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

