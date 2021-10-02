Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -20.53. Intapp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

