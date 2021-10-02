Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.92.

ITRG stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

