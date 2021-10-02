Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

