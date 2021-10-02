Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) vs. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Head to Head Contrast

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

19.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $84.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 37.38 $7.45 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 10.88 $195.00 million $2.49 25.91

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 2.89% 0.27%

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.