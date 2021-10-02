InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of LON:IHG traded up GBX 169 ($2.21) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,925 ($64.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,658.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,869.52. The stock has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6,156.25. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

