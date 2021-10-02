Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,443,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. 12,532,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

