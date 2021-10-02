Intrua Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $57.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,489.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

