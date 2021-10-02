Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

MA traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.18. 5,226,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

