Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.65. 4,559,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,070. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.