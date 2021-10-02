Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PLW opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.