Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PLW opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $39.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.
