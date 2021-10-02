Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSMS opened at $26.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

