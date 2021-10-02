Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 2,077,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 920,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

