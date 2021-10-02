Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE VLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
