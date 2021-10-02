Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE VLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

