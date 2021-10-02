Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut their target price on Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 11,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.