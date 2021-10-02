Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. Iron Spark I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.