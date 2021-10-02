ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NYSE:IS opened at $10.63 on Thursday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

