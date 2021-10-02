iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camden National Bank owned 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

