iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $163.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

