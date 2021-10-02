iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

IEF stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

