iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

