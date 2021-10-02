iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,809. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.