iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.