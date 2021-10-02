iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $67,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

