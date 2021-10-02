iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.