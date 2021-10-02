iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

