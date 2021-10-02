iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.94

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 9759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,989,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 156,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.