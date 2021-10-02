iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 256,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,797,809 shares.The stock last traded at $74.44 and had previously closed at $74.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

