iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,630,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 2,301,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.