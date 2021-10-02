iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

