Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Update

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISOLF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Isodiol International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

