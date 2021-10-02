Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 2,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 50,809 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.