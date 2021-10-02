J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

