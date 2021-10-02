J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

