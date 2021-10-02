J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 37,706.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

