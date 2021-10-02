Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

