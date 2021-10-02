JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

