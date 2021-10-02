Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

