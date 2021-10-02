Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.97% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
