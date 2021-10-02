Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

