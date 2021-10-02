Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.